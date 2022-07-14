CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County Grand Jury on Thursday indicted disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh in the murders of his wife and son.

His attorneys – Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin – are calling on the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and State Law Enforcement Division to deliver evidence that led the Grand Jury to deliver the murder charges after Murdaugh maintained his evidence.

“We know that Alex did not have any motive whatsoever to murder them. We are immediately filing a motion for a speedy trial, we are requesting that the Attorney General turn over all evidence within 30 days as required by law and we demand to have a trial within 60 days of receiving that evidence,” attorneys said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Lowcountry criminal defense attorney Susan Williams said that the circumstances for this double homicide could make it eligible for the death penalty.

“The statues in South Carolina lay out exactly what different factors, I think there are over 10 factors, on what makes a murder a capital case. The prosecutor will go through that checklist, see what they can prove and go from there,” said Williams.

If that happens then the state prosecutor has to notify Murdaugh’s legal council.

The punishments for murder in South Carolina are life without parole, 30 years to life or the death penalty.

Murdaugh has dozens of other indictments against him and there are several factors into what his sentence could be.

“He had 81 indictments before the ones that were served on him today. Each one of those has a different sentencing range. We don’t know what he’s going to get because we don’t know if he’s going to be found innocent or guilty or plead or go to trial. If he is sentenced, the sentences can be consecutive or concurrent,” said Williams.

The weapons charges against Murdaugh could also add time onto his sentence if he is convicted.

Whether Murdaugh’s attorneys get their desired trial date or not, Williams says that many people will be monitoring the results.

“This is definitely a first for us. All eyes are going to be on South Carolina and rightfully so because this case has a little bit of everything. It has legal ethics, it has violence, it has murder, it has money,” said Williams.

Murdaugh’s attorneys said he wanted his friends, family, and everyone to know that he did not have anything to do with the murders of Margaret or Paul. “He loved them more than anything in the world,” they said.