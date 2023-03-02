COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan and Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Creighton Waters released statements Thursday night after jurors handed down a guilty verdict in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial.

Murdaugh was found guilty on all counts in the deadly shooting of his wife Margaret and Paul Murdaugh at the family’s Colleton County property on the night of June 7, 2021.

“Today’s verdict proves your position and power in life do not matter: no one is above the law, and that includes Alex Murdaugh. It’s been a long six weeks, but Maggie and Paul Murdaugh deserved justice, and they certainly did not deserve to brutally die at the hands of someone who was supposed to love and protect them. Alex Murdaugh’s house of cards, built on the foundation of lies, manipulation, and theft, came crashing down. Let this be a warning: no matter who you are, if you break the law, the truth will come out and you will be brought to justice.” –Attorney General Alan Wilson

“I want to thank the jurors for their service and the justice they delivered to Richard Alexander Murdaugh today. Alex Murdaugh tried one last con to prevent the accountability he has never had to face in his life, but the jury saw through that and properly found he murdered his wife and son in cold blood. This has been a long and exhaustive effort that could only have been achieved with the amazing team I have been fortunate to lead. Each and every one rose to the occasion, and I could not be more proud to serve with of all of them. I want to thank the entire South Carolina State Grand Jury team, SLED, our other law enforcement partners, the Clerk of Court and court security and court staff, and the entire community in Colleton County which has welcomed us and treated us so well.” – Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Creighton Waters