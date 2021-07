PLAYER STATS

Birthdate: August 6, 1996

Height: 5’8″

Birthplace: Columbia, SC

Sport: Basketball

A’ja Wilson is no stranger to South Carolina basketball. She led the South Carolina Gamecocks to three Southeastern Conference regular-season titles and four SEC Tournament crowns.

Wilson was selected Number 1 over in the 2018 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces and received numerous accolades.