PLAYER STATS:

Birthdate: May 15, 1996

Height: 5’5″

Birthplace: Charleston, SC

Sport: Track and Field, shot put

Raven Saunders is a two-time Olympian. The Track and Field athlete first competed in the Rio Games where she placed 5th overall in Shot Put.

Saunders was born and raised in the Lowcountry. A Burke High School graduate who has won several state titles in shot put and disc. She set collegiate records at both Southern Illinois and Ole Miss.

She finished second during the U.S. track and field Olympic trials back in June. On her third throw of the finals, the Burke High School grad threw a trials record and personal best of 19.96 meters (65 feet, 6 inches).