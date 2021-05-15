1 taken to hospital after water rescue near Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was taken to the hospital following a water rescue near Pawleys Island Saturday evening.

Midway Fire and Rescue said personnel deployed water resources at the DeBordieu Boat Landing in response to a boat emergency around 7:30 p.m.

They said an individual was “in the water suffering a medical emergency.”

Officials with Midway Fire and Rescue later said crews located the person in distress and had taken them to the boat landing for transport to an area hospital.

No other details were provided.