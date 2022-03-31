DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- The Credit One Open, formerly known as the Volvo Car Open and the Family Circle Cup, is back for its 50th year on Daniel Island this weekend.

Since 2001, some of the biggest names in women’s tennis have stepped onto the court, giving local fans a rare opportunity to see them in action.

Here are 10 famous WTA players to have compete in the tournament, in no particular order:

*Editor’s Note: The players on this list represent those who competed after the tournament moved to Daniel Island in 2001. The tournament was previously played on Hilton Head Island and Amelia Island.

Serena Williams

The younger Williams sister has certainly made her mark on the tennis world throughout her career. She has been ranked as the singles world No.1 for a total of 319 weeks, including 186 consecutive weeks. She has finished the year as the No. 1 five times and has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by any player in the Open Era (post-1986).



Tournament record: Champion (2008, 2012, 2013) and Runner-Up (2003)

Venus Williams

The elder Williams sister has been ranked as world No. 1 in both singles and doubles. In 2002, she became the first African American woman to reach singles world No. 1 in the Open Era, only the second of all-time behind Althea Gibson. She has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, five at Wimbledon and two at the US Open.

Tournament record: Champion (2004)

Jennifer Capriati

Capriati is an American former world No. 1 who has won three singles Grand Slam tournaments. During her first year in the WTA, she set a number of records including being the youngest player to reach the semifinals in a Grand Slam Tournament (the French Open in 1990.) She was also the youngest player ever to reach the top ten at 14 years old. Capriati is a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame and won the gold medal at the 1992 Summer Olympics.

Tournament record: Champion (2001)

Justine Henin

Belgium-born Henin spent a total of 117 weeks as the world No. 1 and was the year-end No. 1 in 2003, 2006, and 2007. She won 17 Grand Slam singles titles and was the gold medalist in women’s singles at the 2004 Summer Olympics. Known for being one of the few female players to use a single-handed backhand swing, she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2016.

Tournament record: Champion (2003, 2005)

Caroline Wozniacki

Wozniacki is a Danish former world No. 1 in singles, holding the top spot for 71 weeks, including at the end of 2010 and 2011. Over the course of her career, she won 30 WTA singles titles and was the first Danish player to win a Grand Slam singles title. When she achieved the top ranking in 2010, she became the first player from a Scandinavian country to hold the top position.

Tournament record: Champion (2011) and Runner-Up (2009, 2019)

Angelique Kerber

Kerber is a German player and former world No. 1 who has won three Grand Slam tournaments. She earned the top position in 2015 becoming the oldest player to do so. She has won thirteen careers singles titles including at the Australian Open, the US Open, and Wimbledon.

Tournament record: Champion (2015)

Elena Dementieva

Arguably one of the most talented players to have never won a Grand Slam tournament, the Russian player achieved a career-high ranking of world No. 3. She is an Olympic champion having won the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the silver medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Her career highlights include 16 WTA singles titles and finals appearances at the 2004 French and US Opens.

Tournament record: Runner Up (2005)

Martina Hingis

Hingis was the first Swiss player, male or female, to win a Grand Slam and achieve a world No. 1 ranking. She spent a total of 209 weeks as the singles world No. 1 and 90 weeks as doubles world No. 1, holding both No. 1 rankings simultaneously for 29 weeks. According to Forbes magazine, she was the highest-paid female athlete in the world for five consecutive years from 1997 to 2001. The youngest person ever to win a Grand Slam and the youngest-ever world No. 1., she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2013.

Tournament record: Runner-Up (2001) and won was the champion of two tournaments prior to 2001.

Maria Sharapova

A tennis star somewhat marred with controversy, Sharapova was a world No. 1 in singles for 21 weeks. She is the only Russian to achieve a career Grand Slam and has a silver medal from the 2012 London Olympics. Sharapova was suspended for fifteen months by the International Tennis Association after testing positive for a banned substance at the 2016 Australian Open.

Tournament record: Her best finish in the Daniel Island tournament was a loss in the quarterfinals to Serena Williams.

Jelena Jankovic

Janković is a Serbian former world No. 1 in singles and has won 15 WTA singles titles and two doubles titles. She spent 17 consecutive weeks in the top position, only to be ousted by Serena Williams. In 2008, she was the year-end world No. 1 becoming the first player in WTA Tour history to be in that position without winning a Grand Slam title.

Tournament record: Champion (2007) and Runner-Up (2013)

Honorable Mentions (pre-2001 venue change)