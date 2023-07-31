MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – 14-year-old Georgia Rose Jackson is celebrating her best catch to date Monday morning in Mount Pleasant.

Georgia Rose Jackson and her father, Jordan, have fished along the Carolina coast for years.

Over the weekend, the duo was fishing in the Intracoastal Waterway near Mount Pleasant when Georgia hooked a 6’6″ Tiger Shark.

After an hour of wrangling the shark, her father was able to assist in getting it into the boat.

The Jackson family says the shark was 6’6″ long and roughly 180 lbs.

Georgia and her father fish for the shark in the area weekly. Her mother says the Sand Tiger Fish is their largest catch to date.