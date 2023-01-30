GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people died in a Sunday morning fire in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District Deputy Chief Jeff Kosto.

The fire happened in the 500 block of Woodland Drive, officials said. Crews were called at 2:55 a.m. to a two-story home, Kosto said.

The names of the people who died have not been released.

One person was able to escape without injuries, Kosto said.

Nineteen firefighters responded to the fire, Kosto said. Horry County Fire Rescue, Midway Fire Rescue, and the Surfside Beach Fire Department assisted.

No other details were immediately available. The fire remains under investigation.