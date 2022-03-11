CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Lowcountry is a bustling culinary scene with many tasty local restaurants, but sometimes you just miss the comfort of fast food and restaurant chains you grew up with.

So last week, we took to social media to find out which national restaurant chains you wish had locations a little closer to home.

In order to qualify, the chain’s closest location has to be at least 25 miles away from the News 2 studio in Mt. Pleasant, according to Google Maps.

Here are 20 chain restaurants you’d like to see in the Lowcountry, in no particular order:

1. In-N-Out

This burger joint has a not-so-secret secret menu with a cult following. Have you ever heard of their animal-style burgers and fries? We bet you have and we bet you want to find out for yourself if it’s really as good as everyone says.

Closest Location: Houston, TX

2. Cheesecake Factory

Nearly 3 dozen different types of cheesecake. Need we say more?

Closest Location: Greenville, SC

3. Whataburger

Three words to describe Whataburger according to our resident Texan in the newsroom: the. best. ever.

Closest Location: Auburn, AL

4. Red Robin

Sing it with us: Red Robin…yummmm.

Closest Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

5. Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s is a great spot to visit when you need a little bit of home cooking. The red-checkered tablecloths and family portraits hanging on the wall set the stage for authentic Italian family recipes passed down through generations.

Closest Location: Charlotte, NC

6. Wawa

Okay, so this one isn’t technically a restaurant. Options, options, options. That’s the name of the game at this gas station/ convenience store/ food market hybrid that is primarily located up and down the east coast. Can’t forget the $1 coffee. As far as we’re concerned, Wawa deserves every bit of hype it gets.

Closest Location: Jacksonville, FL

7. California Pizza Kitchen

Opened in Beverly Hills in 1985, California Pizza Kitchen proves that great pizza doesn’t just have to come from Detroit, Chicago, or New York. At this pizza joint, it’s all about the toppings with each pie.

Closest Location: Durham, NC

8. The Melting Pot

You simply can’t go wrong with fondue. Back in 2014, there were rumors of one opening in Mt. Pleasant, but it never happened. We think it might be time to revisit that idea (please)!

Closest Location: Savannah, GA

9. Buc-ee’s

Trust us, a visit to Buc-ee’s is an experience. A travel center with its own mascot and merchandise? Yes, please. In need of a “Don’t Mess with Texas” t-shirt? Buc-ee’s is just the place. We know there’s a location opening in Florence next month, but keeping our fingers crossed for one in the Lowcountry soon!

Closest Location: Warner Robins, GA

10. Shake Shack

Arguably one of the hottest burger spots out there, Shake Shack has skyrocketed in popularity since it opened in 2004. Did you know: Shake Shack actually started out as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in 2001.

Closest Location: Charlotte, NC

11. White Castle

Credited as the world’s first fast-food hamburger chain, White Castle has been serving up burgers and fries for more than 100 years. Its iconic small, square sliders were originally sold for just five cents and even now, you can pick one up for as little as 72 cents!

Closest Location: Lexington, KY

12. Portillo’s

Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chopped salad, cheese fries, homemade chocolate cake, and chocolate cake shake. After all, Portillo’s does describe themself as “Unrivaled Chicago Street Food” and some even say a visit to the Windy City is not complete without a stop at Portillo’s.

Closest Location: Tampa, FL

13. Jack in the Box

Burgers, fries, chicken sandwiches, AND tacos. What more could you ask for, really. This California-based chain has more than 2,200 locations nationwide and was the first fast-food chain to introduce a breakfast sandwich in 1969.

Closest Location: Rock Hill, SC

14. Noodles & Company

Just as the name implies, the Colorado-based chain is known for its countless noodle, soup, and pasta dishes. It’s a great option when you want something quick and casual, but don’t want to necessarily hit the drive-through. Among popular dishes are Spicy Korean Beef Noodles and Buffalo Chicken Mac.

Closest Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

15. Dave & Busters

We know this one isn’t technically a restaurant either but who doesn’t love the arcade?! Let’s face it, we all need to let out our inner kid every now and again.

Closest Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

16. Cheddar’s

Cheddar’s was founded in Texas in 1979, but now has locations in 28 states. According to fans, the Chicken Fried Steak is the best dish on the menu. Fun fact: Cheddar’s got its name from 5th graders when the founders asked for restaurant name suggestions.

Closest Location: Pooler, GA

17. Chuy’s

This Tex-Mex restaurant is known for its quirk. Aside from serving “big as yo face” burritos, no two locations are quite the same so as the team likes to say “If you’ve seen one Chuy’s, you’ve seen one Chuy’s.” Two things you can expect to find at every Chuy’s: a shrine to Elvis and framed photos of people’s dogs.

Closest Location: Greenville, SC

18. Sonny’s BBQ

Pulled pork on the go and that’s all you need to know. Founded in 1968, Sonny’s now has more than 110 locations across the Southeast.

Closest Location: Brunswick, GA

19. Tim Horton’s

So this one isn’t an American chain, but we NEED to know how good those donuts are.

Closest Location: St. Albans, WV

20. Boston Market

There’s a reason they call themselves “the Original Rotisserie Chicken experts.” And hey, if Canada and Puerto Rico can have one, then so can we!

Closest Location: Matthews, NC