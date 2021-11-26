5 ways to turn your Thanksgiving leftovers into breakfast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It happens to everyone. You made way too much food for Thanksgiving and now you have days worth of leftover turkey, stuffing, and sides. Don’t know what to do with it all? Here are some ideas to turn your Thanksgiving leftovers into a tasty breakfast.

Make a breakfast hash using those leftover sweet potatoes, vegetables, and turkey.

Find the recipe here.



Add that leftover cranberry sauce to your favorite yogurt and make a Thanksgiving-inspired parfait.

Learn how to put together the parfait here.



Stir in leftover pumpkin puree into oatmeal or pancake batter.

Check out this recipe for pumpkin pancakes.



Use that leftover bread for a make-ahead breakfast bake.

Get the recipe.



Turn leftover mashed potatoes into mini potato cakes.

Find the recipe here.



Find more Thanksgiving leftovers inspired breakfast recipes here.





