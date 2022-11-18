CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- You have been tasked with hosting Thanksgiving dinner, and between grocery shopping, setting the table, finalizing the guest list, and actually cooking, the mere thought of all there is to do can be overwhelming.

Luckily, many items on your Thanksgiving menu will stay good in the freezer or refrigerator for several days, allowing you to spend more time with friends and family on the big day.

Here are six Thanksgiving sides that you can prepare ahead of time to ease Thanksgiving stress:

Casseroles

Pretty much anything with the name casserole in it, including green bean casserole and sweet potato casserole, can be prepared days before the meal. Most covered casserole dishes can last 4-5 days in the refrigerator.

If freezing, prepare the casserole completely, but leave off any toppings and do not bake it. Cover with a double layer of aluminum foil and freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator and then you are ready to bake.

Cranberry Sauce

Opting for homemade cranberry sauce instead of canned this year? Simply follow your desired recipe, let the sauce cool, then freeze or refrigerate it. Cranberry sauce can last up to two days in the refrigerator. Take it out a few minutes before dinner and stir well before serving.

Gravy

Making your gravy ahead of time will save you from having to rush as soon as the turkey comes out of the oven. Keep in mind, if the recipe you are using calls for milk and cream, do not add it until you reheat the gravy on Thanksgiving, or else it might separate. When refrigerated, pre-prepared gravy should stay good for up to two days.

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are another starch dish you can tick off your Thanksgiving to-do list a little bit early. As with gravy, you should not add in dairy products like butter and cream days before, but you can take the first steps the day before. Peel the potatoes, cover them in cold water, and store them in the fridge. Then, on Thanksgiving Day, all you have to do is boil, mash, and mix.

Stuffing

When it comes to stuffing, you can make it ahead of time, but wait to bake until the day of. Assemble all your ingredients and let the stuffing cool completely before storing it in the refrigerator or freezer. Cooked stuffing should last 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator. If you choose to freeze, let it thaw in the refrigerator for 24 hours and stand for 30 minutes at room temperature before putting it in the oven.

Pies

It is likely that your guests will be expecting some kind of dessert to satisfy their sweet tooth after dinner, and maybe this year you have decided to try your hand at baking homemade pies. Give yourself time to get it right by making and baking a few days ahead of time. Fruit, pumpkin, pecan, and custard pies can be stored in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days.

Dishes you should not make before Thanksgiving Day:

While you may be chomping at the bit to get everything done ahead of time, there are a few dishes that you really should not make before Thanksgiving Day.

Turkey is the centerpiece of any Thanksgiving feast so you will definitely want to do it right. Give the turkey plenty of time to thaw–a good rule of thumb is 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds. If you plan to brine the turkey, give it another 24 hours to marinate. But, seasoning and roasting should wait until the day of.

Any dishes with fresh greens, rolls, or other types of bread should not be prepared ahead of time.