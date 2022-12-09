CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 9-foot, 7-inch juvenile great white shark weighing 578 pounds pinged off the coast of Charleston on Friday morning.

According to OCEARCH, a non-profit organization that tags and tracks marine animals, Keji registered a ping just before 11:00 a.m. off of South Carolina after spending time further north.

Researchers tagged Keji near Ironbound Island in Nova Scotia on Sept. 22, 2021.

In the last 266 days, he traveled roughly 7,043 miles and has traveled about 57 miles in the last 72 hours.

Credit: OCEARCH

Researchers said he was named after the Kejimkujik National Park which is located in the region near where he was tagged and released. The land was previously inhabited by the indigenous Mi’kmaq people.

Keji was the 9th shark tagged during Expedition Nova Scotia 2021 and the 82nd shark sampled and tagged in OCEARCH’s Northwest Atlantic White Shark Study.

You can follow along with Keji’s journey using the OCEARCH tracker.