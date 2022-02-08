App helps visually impaired navigate everyday life

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Technology is making life a little easier for visually impaired people across the world. An app, Be My Eyes, brings a sighted volunteer together with a visually impaired or blind person to assist with everyday tasks.

Things like setting the right temperature on an oven or stove, making sure a pair of earrings matches, finding something on the ground, or picking a certain color shirt can all be made easier with Be My Eyes.

It uses a video chat feature and can last for up to five minutes. A visually impaired person simply opens the app, clicks ‘call a volunteer’, and the app does the rest.

A Summerville woman, Gail McNaughton, has had the app for five years and uses it a couple of times a month.

“I’ve used them a lot for recipes, to help me read recipes,” said McNaughton.

She has always been a very active and involved person with a love for baking and cooking for her family. She became blind later in life and has only been fully blind for around two years.

“I actually didn’t realize I was almost blind in the left eye until I got something in my right eye one day and closed it and was like ‘I can’t see that license plate in front of me.'”

A trip to the eye doctor told McNaughton she had a disease called Pseudoexfoliation.

“It’s almost like dandruff in the eye and it clogs up the drain and that leads to glaucoma,” she explained.

That was over 40 years ago. That’s how long it took for McNaughton’s vision to completely disappear.

“Before I actually became blind, I was very anxious and upset,” said McNaughton.

She worried she wouldn’t be able to do the things she loves after she lost her eyesight, but it turns out her hobbies, like cooking and baking for her family, can still be done, just with a different process.

In McNaughton’s home, which she shares with her husband, John, you’ll find little stickers on appliances and other places to help Gail find what she needs. The other tool she uses can be found on her iPhone, the Be My Eyes app.

On the other side of the screen, sighted volunteers, like Angelica Niemiec from Charleston, are ready to answer the call for help.

Another resource that has been helpful to McNaughton is the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired SC (ABVI). Samantha McGovern, the Own Your Life program manager and a certified low vision therapist, is also a volunteer for Be My Eyes.

McGovern working with a client

“I had setting the dials on an oven and putting the batteries in a Christmas wreath,” she said.

She says Be My Eyes is a great resource, but part of her job is to teach her clients how to do these tasks without extra assistance.

“You can learn strategies and techniques on how to put tactile markings on your appliances. Maybe the Be My Eyes volunteer helps you with that initial process, but once you have bump dots or raised lines that you can function with, then you don’t really need to call a volunteer,” said McGovern.

She says it’s good if you’re in a jam.

With the help of many resources, including the app, McNaughton is able to continue living her life to the fullest. She enjoys listening to podcasts and books, talking to and assisting others in the non-sighted community, being involved at the ABVI, and, of course, cooking and baking for her family.

“I’ve realized that you can do just about anything you want to do…other than driving!”

You can download Be My Eyes to any smart device with an internet connection and a camera. To learn more about the free service, click here.