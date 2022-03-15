CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Federal funds are being put to use to increase the quality and accessibility of school meals nationwide.

An unprecedented $12 billion investment from the American Rescue Plan Act is allowing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to combat hunger and increase food security in communities across the country.

The effects of the investment are being seen here in the Lowcountry.

The U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, Dr. Jewel Bronaugh, visited Sanders Clyde Elementary School in Downtown Charleston on Monday to see the efforts firsthand.

“It’s incredibly impactful for me to see the type of food and the quality of food that these children are getting and I wish that every child in this country could get the same quality,” said Dr. Bronaugh.

The program has allowed food service employees to better provide for students.

“I have been able to serve free meals every day along with breakfast, lunch, snack, midmorning snack, supper and also we have a grant that the children get to try out fresh fruit and vegetables every day,” said Keylora Black, the Food Service Manager at Sanders Clyde.

According to research from the USDA and explained by Dr. Bronaugh, eating fresh, nutritious meals allows kids to become better students.

“I know that if these students get to eat fresh nutritious meals they’re more attentive, they’re learning, they’re more engaged,” said Dr. Bronaugh.

On top of that, for some students, school breakfast and lunch are the only healthy calories they will consume all day.

“Some mornings I come into work and some kids are already here waiting at 6 o’clock cause they wanna get breakfast,” said Black. “Especially on a Monday morning because they may not have a meal over the weekend.”

For more about the USDA’s pledge to provide more access to healthy foods nationwide, click here.