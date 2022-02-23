WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – One more Wadmalaw Island resident has access to clean water thanks to a partnership between Water Wellness Mission and Ashley Hall.

“With that money that we’ve raised over the last five years, we’ve raised enough to install one of these new wells,” said Mattie Hood, a junior at Ashley Hall.

Through the school’s investment class, philanthropy board, and more, students have been working to raise money for the non-profit Water Wellness Mission to coincide with this year’s philanthropic theme, Year of Water.

Water Wellness Mission builds wells for residents in need on Wadmalaw and Johns Islands.

A representative of the non-profit, John Carpenter, says around 25% of people on Wadmalaw live below the poverty line and many don’t have access to clean water.

“We’ve been able to install 239 water systems, filtrations and bring clean water to families on Wadmalaw island and a corridor on Johns Island.”

The students raised $6,700, the cost of a water filtration system, and took a trip to Wadmalaw to see the process and meet the man they’re sponsoring.

“It’s really cool to see that these things actually have an impact and getting to see how this affects people because we hear about it and we’re aware, but being able to really see it and see the physical well is really impactful,” said Ellerbe Mendez, a junior at Ashley Hall.

The group got to watch how a well is built as well as see a completed system right down the road.

“You learn about how your actions on campus overall can make a difference in your community at large which is really special and cool,” said Michelle Lam, a senior at Ashley Hall.

The latest recipient of a well system is Michael Johnson. Born and raised in the same house he lives in today, Johnson says he and his daughter have experienced issues with their water for over two decades.

“The water was smelling like rotten eggs, it was tasting funny, sometimes it left a brown ring around the sink in the bathroom,” said Johnson.

The pair uses store-bought water for everything including showering, cooking, and drinking.

“Now we don’t have to worry about the problem we had before. I really appreciate what Ashley Hall students are doing and the organization that got together and did this for me,” said Johnson.

Carpenter says with the help of organizations like Ashley Hall, more families in the area will have access to clean water.

Water Wellness Mission is completely volunteer-based and 98% of the money raised goes directly to families in need of clean water.