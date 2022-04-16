MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Mt. Pleasant family is feeling grateful after friends hosted a bake sale to raise money for home repairs.

The bake sale happened Saturday morning at Garden of Prayer Pentecosholiness Church on Highway 17 in Mt. Pleasant. A variety of pound cakes, brownies, Charleston chewies, cornbread, cakes, macaroni and cheese, and more items were sold.

All the money raised was donated to the Robinson family, long-time residents of the Six Mile community.

“My parents have been there ever since my dad’s parents owned the house,” said Diane Robinson.

On Christmas Eve in 2019, a fire scorched the family home forcing Robinson, her mother, and her brothers out.

“We kept the structure but the whole inside of the house had to be gutted out,” said Robinson. “It was hard, but we thank God that everybody made it out alive.”

Since then, the family has been working to rebuild the house brick by brick.

“It’s been a struggle with funds and getting things done. Every time you would go and do one thing, it’s always something else that you had to do.”

Now, nearly two and half years after the fire, the finish line is in sight. Friends have stepped up to help raise money to reunite the family with a bake sale and donations via Venmo.

So far, a few thousand dollars has been raised. Robinson says she’s very thankful for good friends and hopes to be able to move back into her family home soon.

“I’m very appreciative, I’m very thankful for people to come out with the kindness of their heart to help someone they don’t even know to help us to reach our goal,” said Robinson.

If you would like to support the Robinson family, click here to visit the Facebook post of the family friend collecting the donations.