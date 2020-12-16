Berkeley County School District to have free meal pickup in January following winter break

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Berkeley County schools will be open for meal pickup from January 4 until January 8, 2021.

The meals will be provided at no cost and will be in sync with the week of virtual classes for students that was approved by the Berkeley County Board of Education on December 8.

The following location will be open for the meal pickup from 10:30 am until 12:00 pm each day:

Cainhoy Elementary

Hanahan Elementary

Devon Forest Elementary

Sangaree Elementary

Cross Elementary

Berkeley Elementary

St. Stephens Middle

HE Bonner Elementary

Goose Creek Elementary

Cane Bay Elementary

Phillip Simmons Elementary

Students first and last name will be requested at pickup.