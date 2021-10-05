Broadway’s ‘Hairspray’ coming to North Charleston Performing Arts Center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Catch Tony Award winning, hit Broadway musical ‘Hairspray’ in North Charleston this December.

‘Hairspray’ kicks off a North American tour this Fall and will be coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Dec. 11 and 12.

Get ready to see Andrew Levitt aka Nina West (from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”) as Edna Turnblad, Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad and Toneisha Harris (from NBC’s “The Voice”) as Motormouth Maybelle.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Monday, October 11 at 10 A.M. and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or by visiting the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

‘Hairspray’ is part of the PAC’s Best of Broadway series and season tickets are on sale now at www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com or by calling (843) 202-ARTS (2787).