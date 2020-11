NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A candlelight vigil is planned for a teenager who was killed in a shooting in North Charleston.

Jamez Sweat, 16, was killed after shots were fired near an apartment complex on Otranto Road on Wednesday, November 4.

The vigil will take place on Sunday, November 8 on 2630 Otranto Road at around 7:00 pm.