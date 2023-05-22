MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Free rides to the Isle of Palms beachfront from Mount Pleasant Town Centre will start Saturday morning.

The CARTA Beach Reach Shuttle will pick up passengers at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre (stop ID #715) on Market Center Blvd and drive directly to the IOP CARTA stop on Ocean Blvd.

The free shuttle will operate on Saturdays and Sundays from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.

The ride service will also operate on the following holidays:

Memorial Day

July 4th

Labor Day

The pick up schedule is as follows:

Officials with CARTA say heavy traffic could impact the ride schedule.

Beach equipment is allowed on board. Large items like umbrellas and surfboards are prohibited.

A full list of shuttle regulations can be found online.