CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Family and friends held a celebration of life ceremony for the late Dr. Ade Ofunniyin.

Dr. Ofunniyin was the founder and director of the Gullah Society and loved by many in the community.

The family has requested that anyone who wants to pay their final respects to please do so by donating to the Gullah Society to ensure Dr. Ofunniyin’s legacy continues to pour into the mission he was so passionate about.