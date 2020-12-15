Charleston Animal Society delivering pets on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is partnering with Hendrick Automotive Group to get every animal in the shelter a home for the holidays.

You can visit Charleston Animal Society any time between December 17 and December 23 to pick out an animal that will be delivered to your door on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

“This is a community tradition that we are proud to be a part of…To see the faces of children who receive a new cat or dog for the holidays is priceless.” Donald Smith, Community Relations Director, Hendrick Automotive Group

They will be sure to follow COVID-19 protocols during the deliveries.

