Charleston Animal Society provides update on animals during pandemic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Shelters like the Charleston Animal Society have been serving the community and its animals for a long time.

It’s no different during a pandemic, but some things have changed when it comes to their operation.

Charleston Animal Society officials say they have taken in 1/3 less cats and 1/4 less dogs than usual after they’ve had to take an intake reduction during the pandemic.

It was for a specific reason.

“We actually do around 10,000 surgeries a year so we and other animal organizations across the country had to really reign in our activities so that most of those supplies can go to the human healthcare system,” said Joe Elmore, President and CEO of Charleston Animal Society.

The shelter has donated extra Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that they would use on animal surgeries to hospitals that faced an equipment shortage at any time during the pandemic.

When it comes to their animals, Elmore said there was a concern of many adoptions taking place because people were bored at home during quarantine.

“There’s been a concern about people returning to work but having adopted while working remotely …however what’s happening is those folks who are returning to work are actually adopting a companion animal to be the buddy to the animal that they adopted while working remotely.” Joe Elmore, CEO, Charleston Animal Society

Since the pandemic began, the shelter has been asking for people to only bring their pets to the shelter when they’re sick and in need of healthcare and not strictly for pet surrenders.

Officials believe another reason for less animals being p laced in their care is due to lost animals now being found a lot quicker through social media posts instead of having to be found in a shelter.

Elmore said with all of the stress in the world, why not add a furry companion to your family.

“Not only does it give an animal a home and the animal is in bad need of a home to survive but it reduces the stress on people and right now we need a major reduction of stress in people’s lives.”

