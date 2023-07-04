Photo by Katie Darby/Invision for Kingsford and Pandora/AP Images

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Americans in the Lowcountry have shared their must-have food choices at a Fourth of July cookout, and one thing is for sure — if you are planning a cookout tonight, have ribs!

News 2 polled our Facebook viewers on their favorite ‘go-to’ food at a 4th of July cookout.

After nearly 50 comments, it sounds like Lowcountry locals often go the BBQ route on Independence Day.

Here are some of our viewers favorites:

Ribs

Smoked brisket

Potato salad

Pulled pork

Deviled eggs

Smash burgers

Ribs took the lead Tuesday afternoon as the Lowcountry’s favorite.

