MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Americans in the Lowcountry have shared their must-have food choices at a Fourth of July cookout, and one thing is for sure — if you are planning a cookout tonight, have ribs!
News 2 polled our Facebook viewers on their favorite ‘go-to’ food at a 4th of July cookout.
After nearly 50 comments, it sounds like Lowcountry locals often go the BBQ route on Independence Day.
Here are some of our viewers favorites:
- Ribs
- Smoked brisket
- Potato salad
- Pulled pork
- Deviled eggs
- Smash burgers
Ribs took the lead Tuesday afternoon as the Lowcountry’s favorite.
