Charleston County Councilwoman to hold round table on ‘Elder Abuse’

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County Councilwoman Anna B. Johnson of District 8 will discuss “Elder Abuse” in this month’s round table discussion.

The virtual meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. through Zoom videoconferencing.

Dr. Angela Moreland with the Medical University of South Carolina will discuss types of elder abuse, signs that abuse is occurring, and what to do if you or your loved one is being abused.

Citizens will also hear from the Director of County Operations and Community Relations for Adult Advocacy for the Department of Social Services, Rich Russell. Russell will discuss adult protective services, including the legal mandates and what makes an adult vulnerable.

“My purpose for holding these monthly meetings is to share information about county-related issues and to listen to citizens’ concerns,” Johnson said. “Each month, different speakers are invited to address topics of interest as expressed by the public.”

To participate, you do not need to register in advance for the round table meetings. The Zoom login information is as follows:

https://www.zoom.us/

meeting id: 830 8487 5719

password: johnson

For more information or to provide ideas for upcoming topics, contact Charleston County Councilmember Anna B. Johnson: