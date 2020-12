SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a reported stabbing in Charleston County.

The incident happened on Saturday, December 5 just after 8:00 am at 10765 Highway 78.

Officials say a male subject went to a hospital with a stab wound, but is expected to survive.

A female subject suffered bruising and lacerations.

No charges have been made at this time.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.