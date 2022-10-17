McClellanville, S.C. (WCBD)- People who live near the Francis Marion National Forest are concerned about the amount of mosquitos that are in their communities after Hurricane Ian came through the Lowcountry.

“You fight to get into your car. You fight to get into your home. You fight to get into your place of work or wherever you are in the National Forest area,” said GQ Lewis, who lives in McClellanville. “People are used to mosquitos around this area, but they’ve never seen this level of mosquitos. It’s at an unprecedented level.”

“It is terrible running in from the outside because they swarm around you like you’re bait,” said EJ Milligan, who is from McClellanville.

Charleston County Mosquito Control is aware of the issue and has been spraying the area. But, there are roadblocks to getting some of the mosquitos to go away.

“There are challenges with that area as Mosquito Control is only allowed to use a specific chemical in the Francis Marion which we have been using for 40 years, so there is some resistance. There are also areas that are protected, and we are not able to spray at all,” said Kelsey Barlow, the county’s public information officer.

According the the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the increase in bugs is because of the flooding left behind from Hurricane Ian that causes eggs to hatch into young mosquitos.

“There are mosquito eggs that have been in the soil. After floodwaters come through it allows the mosquitos to hatch,” said Dr. Jonathan Knoche who is with the Divisions of Immunization and Acute Disease Epidemiology at DHEC. “They don’t necessarily have disease because they did not have the opportunity to bite somebody, or a bird rather, that might’ve been carrying a disease.”

Neighbors are calling for Charleston County to take the necessary steps to curb the mosquito outbreak.

“The ditches should be cleaned out and there should be more mosquito abatement for this area,” said Lewis.

“County officials need to make sure that mosquito abatements and cleaning ditches are taken care of. We’re tax paying people and we should see that our money is being used for the care of our community. We don’t see that right now,” said Milligan.