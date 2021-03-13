Charleston Fire Department station remains closed until at least Tuesday, March 16 due to unknown odor

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: CFD

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department station 2/3 on the corner of Wentworth and Meeting streets in Downtown Charleston remains closed on Saturday, ten days after the detection of an unknown and possibly dangerous odor.

The City of Charleston Parks Department worked with a third-party environmental contractor to conduct an air quality survey.

Officials say the preliminary information for a lab report on four of the five gases tested indicated no detectable amounts of any gases were identified.

The fifth gas sample required a different testing process and the results may not be returned until Tuesday, March 16.

The team members on Engine 102 and Engine 103 will continue to operate from the Gaillard Center to remain within their primary response district and help minimize impacts to response time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES