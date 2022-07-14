CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of Charleston leaders say several ongoing flood mitigation projects are progressing.

This comes as heavy rainfall is expected across the Lowcountry over the next several days and flooding is a concern.

“The city was saying this is a huge issue for us, we’ve got to pay more attention to it, we’ve got to focus on it, we gotta spend money on it because it’s impacting people day to day lives,” said Matthew Fountain, the city’s Stormwater Management Director.

Low Battery Seawall Repair:

One project that’s over halfway complete is the Low Battery Seawall Repair.

Phases I and II are complete and construction is underway on Phase III.

The project is part of the city’s flood mitigation plan – it aims to raise the sea wall to better combat sea-level rise, and to reconstruct portions of the battery which would also ensure it is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Phase III construction began in April and is expected to take eight months to complete.

Phase IV is currently in the design process.

Spring/Fishburne Drainage Improvement Project:

A series of tunnel systems are being built 130-150 feet underground to allow water to flow off of the streets and into the river.

“The infrastructure reinvestment will consist of constructing improved and additional surface collection systems throughout parts of the basins, drilling several shafts from the surface down as much as 150 feet, boring three 12-foot diameter tunnels connecting the shafts, constructing a new pump station on the Ashley River, and constructing an outfall from the pump station to the Ashley River.”

The city’s Stormwater Management Director Matthew Fountain says he’s hopeful the project will be complete by the fall.

Church Creek Flood Storage and Resiliency Action Plan:

The Church Creek Flood Storage and Resiliency Action Plan aims to use a nature-based approach to mitigate flooding in a West Ashley neighborhood.

Ponds, natural vegetation, and more are being created in larger green spaces to increase the amount of water that can be absorbed into the ground, therefore, reducing flooding in surrounding neighborhoods.

In addition to these projects along with many more, the stormwater management department is working to clean and maintain current drainage systems.

“So we’ve been, over the last three years, basically systematically going neighborhood by neighborhood and street by street through the city and trying to clean out whole systems all the way to the outfall into the marsh or into the river so that the drainage system does the best that it can in its current condition,” said Fountain.

For a detailed list of flood mitigation efforts, click here.