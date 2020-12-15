Charleston organization wins Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Award

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local organization is being recognized for the work its doing in the community.

Charleston County Parks Foundation was named a 2021 True Inspiration Awards recipient, which means a $125,000 grant will be awarded to the organization for their remarkable work in the community.

Charleston County Parks Foundation’s mission is to develop and sustain projects that enable people to access the Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission’s facilities, programs, and services for living an active and healthy lifestyle.

They are just one of 34 organizations across the country that are being recognized for their commitment to serving in the areas of education, hunger, and homelessness.

Chick-fil-A officials say this year’s recipients are either led by African Americans or have programs primarily impacting communities of color.