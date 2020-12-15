Charleston proclaims December 15 as Shane Beamer Day

AMES, IA – SEPTEMBER 15: Assistant head coach Shane Beamer of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts to a call by the referee in the second half of play against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma Sooners won 37-27 over the Iowa State Cyclones.(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston has proclaimed December 15, 2020 as Shane Beamer Day.

This is to recognize Coach Beater as the first native Charlestonian to become the head football coach at the University of South Carolina.

City Councilmember Ross Appel said in a tweet “no matter who you pull for – it is always great to see a native Charlestonian make history!”

Coach Beamer thanked Charleston for the honor and called the city one of his favorite places in the world.

He was born in the Holy City in 1977 while his father, Coach Frank Beamer, was the Defensive Coordinator at The Citadel.