DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Phase 2 out of 4 of the Low Battery Reconstruction Project is complete. The project is a nearly $70 million undertaking to repair and raise the seawall along The Battery in Downtown Charleston.

“The wall was not just deteriorated, one more good storm and it could be falling into the harbor,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

City and project leaders celebrated the completion of Phase 2 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning.

The project is part of the city’s flood mitigation plan – it aims to raise the sea wall to better combat sea-level rise, and to reconstruct portions of the battery which would also ensure it is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

One goal of the project was to create a space citizens and visitors can still enjoy while keeping the city itself safe.

“They can walk on it, they can run, they can recreate, they can go fishing, they can have moments of reflection and repose. A beautiful space for our citizens and protection at the same time,” said the mayor.

Phase 1 of the project was completed a little over a year ago and cost $12 million. During Phase 2, an additional 1,100 feet of Battery reconstruction was completed on time and on budget.

“Right now we’ve got almost 2,000 feet of The Battery built, we’ve got another 2,800 to go,” said Frank Newham, the Project Manager for Phases 1-3 of the Low Battery Reconstruction Project and a Senior Engineering Project Manager for the City of Charleston.

City and project leaders broke ground on Phase 3 Monday morning. Phase 3 is scheduled to take around 18 months and tackle another 1,800 feet of the remaining 2,800.

Crews are working to reconstruct the wall beginning near the intersection of Ashley Avenue and Murray Boulevard and working their way up Murray Boulevard towards White Point Garden. Phase 4 will consist of reconstructing the area in front of White Point Garden and along the High Battery.

Funding for the project comes from hospitality revenue the city has collected over the last several years.

“We were able to use $70 million of hospitality and tourism taxes for this project,” said Mayor Tecklenburg.

The entire 4-phase project is expected to be complete in late 2025.