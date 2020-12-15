Charleston receives full accreditation from the American Public Works Association

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston became the first city in the state of South Carolina to receive accreditation form the American Public Works Association (APWA).

This formally verifies and recognizes that the city’s Public Service department is in full compliance with the recommended management practices set forth in APWA’s Public Works Management Practices Manual.

During the Charleston City Council’s December 15 meeting, Mayor John Tecklenburg will recognize the Public Service department for the achievement.

Accreditation can assist in continuous improvement of operations and management and provide a valid and objective evaluation of programs as a service to the public and the profession.

The city was awarded the accreditation on January 7, 2020, however, due to COVID-19, an in-person recognition was not able to take place.