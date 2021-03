CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston’s warming shelter will re-open on Sunday, March 7 due to expected cold temperatures.

The shelter will be at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center located at 265 Fishburne Street.

The city has more information about the shelter such as transportation and COVID-19 safety precautions on their website.

The shelter will open from 8:00 pm until 7:00 am. Guests must arrive by 11:00 pm to be checked into the shelter.