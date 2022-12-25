CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Water System officials are urging residents to know where their water shutoff valve is located so they are able to turn the system off in the event of a burst pipe as frigid temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend.

Temperatures began to plummet on Friday as a powerful arctic front moved across the region.

The record-low temperatures have caused water pipes to burst in homes across the Lowcountry.

Just this weekend, Charleston Water System reported just over 400 customer leaks.

Charleston Water System is currently producing less than 100 million gallons per day (MGD).

“The system can’t safely produce much more water,” officials said Sunday afternoon.

As a result, the Lowcountry could see the main water break.

As a precaution, Charleston Water System recommends that all residents locate their water shutoff system. Once located, it should be tested in case of an emergency.

Officials have provided the following leak options:

Turn water off at shutoff

Turn water off at meter via the water key

Drip one or two faucets overnight

Charleston Water will visit homes free of charge to help locate and shut off your water at the meter.