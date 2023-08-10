MAUI (WCBD) – A Charleston woman who recently traveled to Hawaii for a wedding found herself trapped in Maui as fires spread across the island.

At least 36 people have died as wildfires ravish communities and destroy homes on the Hawaiian island, fueled by dry air and strong winds from passing category four Hurricane Dora.

Katherine Von Haden did not expect to be face-to-face with disaster when she hopped on a plane destined for a friend’s wedding in Maui.

She told News 2 that the last few days have been a smoke-filled blur. What started as a festive weekend changed dramatically — and fast — as the wedding party made its way to the venue.

As the winds began to pick up, her first concern was the bride’s hair, and wanted to make sure she looked perfect for the big day; even referring to the old adage that rain on your wedding day is good luck. But it wasn’t long before they realized it was much more serious than gusty winds.

“We turned a corner, all dressed up in our formal wear ready to go. We turn a corner and you see, I say like dominos, down the street the power lines, like just each pole down, down, down, and that’s when we look off into the mountains and we see just fire and smoke everywhere,” she recalled.

She continued, “Then we really start to see flames and that’s when it was almost like a horror movie where the bride was ahead of us driving, we are in the second car, and the groom was about two minutes behind, and you know how in a movie, it comes right behind you? The groom got cut off right before our car, so he is on the side of the island stuck.”

Katherine described the sky as orange with flames and the thick smell of smoke.

“We went in and out of every single resort and hotel we could possibly find to try and get in a room because everything was booked because everyone was being evacuated,” she said.

Katherine has spent the last two nights on an air mattress on the floor of a conference room — still in her gown. She expects to be in Maui for at least two more days and is struggling to find a flight back to Charleston.

Meanwhile, she said the bride and groom have not been reunited as they are stuck on opposite sides of the island.

Thousands of people have been impacted by the disaster with more than 2,000 spending the night in emergency shelters.

“It’s terrible because you are in this paradise but there is such a catastrophe happening around you. People losing homes, people haven’t heard from loved ones, there are children that are missing because they were with babysitters,” she recalled.

More than 100 National Guardsmen have been sent to Hawaii to help with the disaster.