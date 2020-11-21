Clemson vs Florida State football game postponed

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: A Clemson Tigers player holds up his helmet before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Clemson-Florida State football game has been postponed.

The postponement comes after both teams’ medical personnel could not mutually agree on moving forward with the game as scheduled.

The game was originally scheduled for November 21 but will now be played at a later date that is still to be determined.

Dan Radakovich, Clemson’s Athletic Director, released as statement on the game’s sudden postponement.