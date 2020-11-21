Clemson vs Florida State football game postponed

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Clemson-Florida State football game has been postponed.

The postponement comes after both teams’ medical personnel could not mutually agree on moving forward with the game as scheduled.

The game was originally scheduled for November 21 but will now be played at a later date that is still to be determined.

Dan Radakovich, Clemson’s Athletic Director, released as statement on the game’s sudden postponement.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to play today’s game against Florida State. Clemson has followed all of the ACC’s protocol in preparation for this game. We look ahead to returning to action next week against Pitt for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day.”

Dan Radakovich

