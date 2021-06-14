Closed Lincoln High could become center for Gullah Geechee culture

MCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A closed high school in Charleston County could be reinvented as the home of a regional center for cultural development with a focus on the Gullah Geechee heritage.

Lincoln High School closed in 2016 due to a low student population. The historically black school would be the site of the proposed new facility.

Lewis Porcher is a 1974 graduate of Lincoln High and believes the school has its own story to tell.

“Our plan also expresses the history of public education. Lincoln High represents one of the last examples of historic black public schools,” explained Porcher.

The Gullah Geechee culture has been prevalent within Lowcountry communities, including McClellanville, for hundreds of years. Porcher says it’s important to recognize and appreciate the culture and celebrate the contributions and accomplishments of the Gullah Geechee people.

Another part of the plan is to provide community resources to develop and advance the rural community of McClellanville. A few of the proposed additions include Gullah family genealogy research, opportunities for continuing education, medical resources, and more.

Porcher has been working on this plan for the last five years since Lincoln High closed. On Monday, he presented it to the Charleston County School District.

“We represent an opportunity for the community to be brought up to 21st-century levels and lifestyle.”

Porcher wants Lincoln High to be a model facility for other rural towns with Gullah roots along the I-95 corridor to follow suit.

“We’re seeing more and more people come down the corridor to experience the Gullah Geechee culture,” said Porcher.

Porcher is hopeful CCSD will be interested in pursuing the plan and joining efforts to make it happen.