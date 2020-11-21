Coast Guard rescues two men after vessel capsizes near North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coast Guard officials say they rescued two people after their 40-foot vessel capsized outside of the North Charleston Jetties on Friday, November 20.

They received the call from one of the men on the boat at around 11:16 pm.

The crew arrived on scene and saved the two men of the vessel as it was submerging.

They were transferred to Station Charleston, where a family member awaited their arrival.

Neither of the men had any medical concerns.

A commercial towing company is salvaging the vessel.

Officials want to remind the public about the importance of boating safety.

“Last night’s case demonstrates the importance of boater education and having life jackets readily available at a moment’s notice or even worn while boating..The men had the life jackets stowed and due to the rapid rise in water in the cabin couldn’t get them on.” Petty Officer First Class Jason Rieling, Station Charleston