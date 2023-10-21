CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching off the coast of Charleston for a 31-foot vessel – Carol Anne that went missing off of Brunswick Georgia on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Three boaters are reported to be on the vessel.

Tania Flowers, family to one of the boaters, says the boat could have drifted up to the Charleston coast.

The vessel was supposed to port Tuesday or Wednesday to meet their shipment but never showed up.

Crews have been searching since yesterday and are conducting search patterns to find the missing vessel.

This story is still developing. Count on 2 for more updates.