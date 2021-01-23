College of Charleston issues warning of COVID spike, says there’s “zero tolerance” toward large social events

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston sent a warning to their campus community on Saturday about high COVID-19 transmission rates over the past three days.

According to a Twitter post, officials say “there have been several reports of large, non-socially distanced, unmasked gatherings throughout the day.”

They added that “there is zero tolerance for violating CofC’s COVID-19 protocols.”

They reminded students to refrain from [large social] activities, follow the College’s COVID-19 protocols which include wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing.