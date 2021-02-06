Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection to deadly shooting near Sidneys Highway

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) -A man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in Colleton County.

Deputies responded to a residence in the area of Sidneys Highway on Friday, February 5 at around 11:30 pm regarding an unresponsive male.

They observed the male victim sustained at least one gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) also responded to assist with the investigation.

Deputies say Keith Simmons, 45, was placed under arrest and charged with murder.

Simmons is being held at the Colleton County Detention Center awaiting his bond hearing.

The investigation remains open and active.

If you have any information, contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.