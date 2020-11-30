Community Resource Center to hold “massive” food distribution in Charleston County

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center North Charleston will be giving away food this week.

They will be partnering with several churches and organizations throughout the week to expand their impact on the community.

During the distributions, they will give out fresh fruits and vegetables to members of the community who are in need.

The first distribution will take place on Wednesday, December 2 at 2:00 pm at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.

They will have three additional distributions on Saturday, December 5 with each of them beginning at 2:00 pm.

The location of the Saturday events can be seen below:

Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church – 96 Cooper Street

Southside Impact Church – 87 Beaufain Street

Accabee Community Center – 3200 Appleton Avenue

For more information on any of the distributions, call Louis Smith at 843-530-6473.