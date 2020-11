NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a woman whose body found was found in a North Charleston roadway.

Deidra Morris, 32, was found in the median of Southrail Road at around 6:30 am on Saturday, November 7.

Her cause of death are unknown.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, November 9.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.