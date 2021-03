NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identified the name of a man who was killed in a pedestrian vs motor vehicle collision.

Stephen Gross, 64, died at the Medical University of South Carolina on Wednesday, March 3 from blunt force injuries sustained in the accident.

The accident happened on Tuesday, March 2 at around 7:47 pm at Cosgrove Avenue and Lenape Street.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.