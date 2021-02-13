Coroner identifies man killed in single vehicle accident on Highway 19 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a crash Friday night in the Conway area, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 19 near Nancy Road, according to SCHP. A 2009 Chevrolet van was traveling south on Highway 19 when it ran off the road to the left and overturned.

The driver was identified as Hector Hernandez-Ramirez, 38, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.