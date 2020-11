DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in an apartment shooting this weekend.

Tywon Washington, 18, was shot on Saturday, November 7 at the Haven Oaks Apartments near Summerville.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:00 pm.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, November 9 at 9:00 am at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.