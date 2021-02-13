Coroner identifies security guard killed in shooting at North Charleston club

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester Coroner’s Office identified the person killed in a shooting outside of a North Charleston club on Saturday morning.

Officials say Steven Daniel Holmes, 28, was killed by gunfire at around 1:15 am at New Jack City located at 3747 Ashley Phosphate Road, where Holmes worked as part of a private security team.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, February 17 at 11:00 am.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting.