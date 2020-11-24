Couple designs desks for Charleston County students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One couple is doing what they can to give back to students this holiday season.

Neil and Anita Gorfain heard that students in Charleston County were in need of desks to do their schoolwork at home, so they decided to step in and help.

“Well since the beginning of the pandemic we wanted to reach out and do something and when I did see this I said ‘Neil this is something we could do’ so it fit perfectly,” said Anita Gorfain.

The Gorfains said the need for desks resonated with them because they understand, from their own experience, how important it is to have your own, comfortable space to work.

“We had our own possession of a desk that was ours, that we could do [stuff] with. You know private space, private time,” said Neil Gorfain about understanding the importance of having a desk.

They’ve already sent desks to multiple students with more requests coming in, but the increase in requests does present some challenges.

Courtesy: CCSD

“Because of the pandemic, I am unemployed and so…I’m without income…I’m not rich enough to keep on going.” Neil Gorfain

Neil said they are currently working on trying to find benefactors to help provide funds for the supplies needed to create the desks.

Wood-making is a skill that Neil learned himself after working alongside his father when he was younger, so for him this was the perfect way to use his skill and give back to the community.

“This came up and it’s almost [like] hey this is great…I have free time and it’s important to keep your mind and your body busy,” he said.

If you’re interested in helping Neil and Anita purchase the supplies, you can email Andy Pruitt with the Charleston County School District at andrew_pruitt@charleston.k12.sc.us.