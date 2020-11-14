CPD announces road closures due to flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced several road closures due to flooding.
Hagood Avenue and Fishburne Street are closed.
Lockwood Drive and Broad Street are closed from the Beaufain Street intersection to the Ashley Avenue intersection.
Officials also say Washington Street is closed from the Laurens Street intersection to the Hassell Street intersection.
Officers remind the public to remember not to move or drive around barricades that are closing roads for your safety.
